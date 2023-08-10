Weirdo (24) steals ladies’ underwear to quench lust

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

IN a strange development, a 24-year-old Chinhoyi man was arrested and dragged to court for stealing only ladies’ panties, which he would use to perform masturbation.

The accused person, Sebastian Kunaka of Avlon Park, Chinhoyi this week appeared before Chinhoyi Magistrate Lisa Mutendereki facing one count of unlawful entry and four counts of theft.

Court heard that all four counts of theft involved ladies’ underwear stolen from washing lines in his neighbourhood.

Kunaka pleaded guilty to all counts, before justifying his actions saying he needed the undergarments for his masturbation sessions.

The presiding magistrate slapped Kunaka with a wholly suspended sentence for unlawful entry.

The court, however, sentenced him to 280 hours of community service for four counts of theft that were treated as one for sentencing purposes.