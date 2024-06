Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

CITIZENS Coalition for Change (CCC) interim president Welshman Ncube has criticised former opposition leader Nelson Chamisa for undermining democratic principles in the opposition which he says led to its current divisions.

The opposition party has faced internal turmoil following the emergence of self-imposed secretary general Sengezo Tshabangu who recalled elected officials, consequently leading to Chamisa’s resignation.

Chamisa’s departure left the party battling divisions with a faction aligned to Ncube assuming the party leadership while another led by Jameson Timba remains loyal to the former leader.

Speaking in an X space recently, Ncube came short of labelling Chamisa a dictator who reduced the opposition into a one-man party.

“When you are in the struggle for democracy, when you say you are a democratic alternative that you will govern democratically that by definition means that you must be organised democratically yourselves. When you say you are the only leader with authority over everything.

“You become the dear leader. You are the president and chief spokesperson. You are the secretary general. You are the treasure general. You direct the closure of all party accounts. You operate without any known party accounts. There are no financial oversight procedures mechanisms,” said Ncube.

RELATED:

He added: “You are structureless. You have no democratic ways of making decisions at all levels. One person with runners makes all the decisions. It becomes extremely difficult. No rational person should be asked to believe that you can be a completely autocratic, authoritarian when in opposition then be democratic when in government.”

In his resignation, Chamisa accused Zanu PF of infiltrating the opposition.

Despite mounting a challenge against Zanu PF in last year’s general elections CCC has experienced significant internal divisions.

Ncube attributed the party’s decline to the lack of political ideology and visible organizational structures.

“In the last parliament, Biti was one of our most effective members of parliament. You might call him an old guard but he was effective in holding the ruling party accountable.

“He should go back so that he can continue and you give me the answer that God has said he should not go back. If you were to write a book about some of these things it would pass as a book of fiction,” said Ncube.