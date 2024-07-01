West Ham signs Zimbabwean teen striker from Man City 

By Sport Reporter
WARRIORS prospect David Chigwada has joined West Ham from Manchester City.
The 16-year-old striker was born in England to Zimbabwean parents and qualifies to play for Zimbabwe.
Chigwada’s move to The Hammers was confirmed by top football journalist Fabrizio Romano.
” 2007 born talent David Chigwada has signed his West Ham contract after leaving Manchester City.
“West Ham moved fast to bring in a talent for present and future, “reported Romano on his Facebook page.
Chigwada previously played for Blackburn before moving to Manchester City two years ago.