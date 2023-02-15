West Indies beat Zimbabwe inside 3 days to clinch series

Spread This News

By Associated Press

BULAWAYO: Left-arm spinner Gudakesh Motie’s six wickets helped West Indies defeat Zimbabwe by an innings and four runs inside three days to clinch the two-match test series 1-0 Tuesday.

Motie, who took seven wickets in Zimbabwe’s first innings, was again the chief tormentor with 6-62 as the hosts collapsed to 173 all out in a wobbly effort to make West Indies bat again. The first test ended in a draw last week.

West Indies put up a lead of 177 runs at the Queens Sports Club after Zimbabwe had been skittled for 115 before the Caribbean side finished 292 all out on day three.

The touring side added just two runs to its overnight score, allowing Zimbabwe seamer Victor Nyauchi (5-56) to remove Jason Holder (3) and Gudakesh Motie for 12 to complete his maiden test cricket five-for.

Roston Chase (70) held together West Indies’ innings with a well measured knock to put the tourists in command on the second day.

Right-hander Chase had put on 60 for the fifth wicket with Kyle Mayers (30), and then shared a partnership of 85 for the sixth wicket alongside wicketkeeper Joshua Silva (44). Raymon Reifer (53) was the other West Indies batsman in the runs with a workmanlike half-century of his own.