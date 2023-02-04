West Indies take command of rain-hit Test in Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s bowlers lacked penetration on a flat pitch at the Queens Sports Club on Saturday but were able to keep the Windies batsmen in check with calm and composed bowling.

The West Indies openers, who both finished the day undefeated on 55, looked comfortable at the crease and pounced on the bad ball when the Zimbabwe bowlers fluffed their lines.

“The pitch looked good for batting, but obviously we knew rain would be a factor,” Brathwaite said.