West slams Drake for following wife Kim Kardashian on Instagram

Kanye West continues to have problems with Drake, and he’s calling him out for following his wife on Instagram.

On Saturday, Kanye tweeted, “I never knew till this morning that Drake followed my wife on Instagram back in September.” He then added, “I had to bring this up because it’s the most f—– up thing of all and I just saw it this morning.”

Kanye quickly deleted the tweet.

“Imagine having a problem with somebody and they follow your wife on Instagram,” he added.

Drake no longer follows Kim, Us Weekly points out.

