WestProp achieves VFEX listing milestone

By Staff Reporter

PROPERTY developer, WestProp Holdings Limited, continues to strengthen its tentacles in Zimbabwe after announcing plans to list on the Victoria Stock Exchange (VFEX) later this month.

This follows the recent transformation of the company from a private to public company.

VFEX is a subsidiary of Zimbabwe Stock Exchange (ZSE) established two years ago, indexed in United States dollars.

Addressing media Monday in Harare WestProp Holdings Chairman Michael Louis said the company has been given the nod to list two categories after meeting regulatory requirements.

The two categories are share capital and preference shares.

He added that the company’s listing on VFEX will provide benefits to its shareholders.

“This decision by the board is in line with the National Development Strategy of Zimbabwe to achieve an empowered upper-middle-income society by 2030 to chart a new transformative and inclusive development agenda,” said Louis.

WestProp Holdings intends to issue 5,400,000 redeemable participating preference shares at US$5 each.

The company also aims to issue 1 million shares valued at US$10 each.

Business mogul and WestProp Holdings Chief Executive Kern Sharpe encouraged companies and individuals to claim a stake in the company.

“We know it is achievable and within our grasp. It is with this in mind that I confirm WestProp Holdings Ltd is now a public company and encourage members of the public, pension funds, and investors to invest by buying shares and take up a stake in the company and join us in our journey of a billion bricks,” said Sharpe.