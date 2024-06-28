WestProp calls on diasporans to embrace online platforms for property purchases

Spread This News

By Business Reporter

LISTED property firm, WestProp Holdings Limited has called on diasporans to take advantage of online platforms for direct property purchases as a strategy to circumvent losses associated with the use of informal channels.

Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com ahead of the Zim Diaspora Property Showcase set to take place in the United Kingdom on July 13 2024, WestProp CEO and founder, Ken Sharpe said the diasporans can easily take advantage of online platforms.

Sharpe is one of the panelists billed to make a presentation at the premier property event. Exhibitors from the real estate, development, construction, and legal sectors will showcase their services to over a thousand exhibitors.

Registration for the event is free.

“Our sales agents are always on standby online to assist. We are in the digital age where transactions can be made from two separate continents. All documentation is sent to the client via email, and anything that needs to be signed is done so through Adobe.

“Payments are made directly into our accounts from all over the world to avoid our clients being tricked or duped trying to get funds from us. We go above and beyond for our clients. We have instances where our agents have had to Video call clients onsite to close a sale. So Get in touch with us today and we will assist you every step of the way,” he said.

Sharpe said he will be participating in the Showcase as there are more Zimbabweans in the UK intending to buy properties back home hence the need to go out and meet and interact with them.

“I am happy to say the appetite for property by the Zimbabwe diaspora community is huge. They all realise Zimbabwe is home and that they should invest back home and build the country,” said Sharpe.

Driven by the objective of “Bringing Dubai to Zimbabwe”, WestProp has tailor-made products for potential buyers and investors who can either buy a property or invest in the company via the Victoria Falls Exchange (VFEX).

The company offers quality and beauty which competes accordingly with other players across developed economies.

WestProp is building luxury and ultra-luxury homes, office spaces, shopping malls and sporting facilities. One of our projects includes a USGA-standard length golf course at The Hills Luxury Golf Estate.

“We will always highlight that buying into WestProp products is not only buying a property but buying a lifestyle and buying an investment. I am an innovator, serial entrepreneur and visionary. I started my business at age 18. I am a man who wants to see economic emancipation through job creation.

“I am a Harvard alumnus and throughout my life, I have been part of 100 companies and 30 partnerships in diverse industries and countries. I am the founder of WestProp Holdings which was successfully listed on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange in 2023. I am a man of the future who has set a one billion brick vision to be realized by 2050,” added Sharpe.