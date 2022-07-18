WFP funded urban resilience projects to transform Chinhoyi residents’ livelihoods

Spread This News

By James Muonwa, Mashonaland West Correspondent

VARIOUS World Food Programme (WFP) funded urban resilience projects are set to uplift the livelihoods of scores of individuals and households that have embarked on vocational skills training, hydroponics and poultry projects, among others.

Through a local non-governmental organisation, Linkages for Economic Advancement for the Disadvantaged (LEAD) 50 youths were enrolled at Chinhoyi University of Technology (CUT) for skills development in wielding, carpentry, clothing and textiles, as well as value addition.

Also forty (40) mushroom units supporting 120 households, as well as 30 hydroponic units supporting 60 households were established in an effort to promote nutrition, diversity and incomes. Participants are now harvesting and enjoying diversified diets.

Youths trained in vocational skills graduated with certificates and starter packs at an event held at Town House Friday.

Speaking at the event, Mashonaland West Provincial Affairs minister, Mary Mliswa-Chikoka challenged the youths to be role models and create employment.

“You should create employment opportunities for others in your communities being guided by the mantra ‘a country is build by its own people.’

“Todays’ programme testifies that indeed we are on the right trajectory of leaving no place and no one behind. Allow me to appreciate our developmental partners WFP, LEAD and USAID who continue to play an important role in complementing government efforts towards developing our societies, improving communities, and promoting citizen participation,” said Mliswa-Chikoka.

WFP, working with its implementing partner LEAD liaising with government departments and Chinhoyi Municipality also drilled six solarised boreholes in Wards 14 and 15, and at Chikonohono Clinic, town market to provide safe and clean water to more than 2 000 households.

In addition, two community greenhouses were constructed at Shackleton Primary School and at Alaska High School to promote high agriculture productivity.

Sixteen households and the schools are benefitting.

A total of 284 households were supported with starter packs for detergent making and are already producing and selling within their neighbourhoods and also supplying local retail shops.

“The work that was done by our development partners in building the life skills of youth is commendable as it contributes to increasing the number of youth who will access empowerment opportunities and help them to shun away from harmful activities such as drug and substance abuse.”

In identifying beneficiaries, issues such as gender, youth and people living with disabilities were considered.

LEAD chief executive officer, Elliott Takaindisa admitted the discontinued cash-transfers targeting vulnerable households had caused controversy amid accusations of favouritism in identifying beneficiaries.

He said instead LEAD was now assisting with livelihoods projects.