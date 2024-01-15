What Are the Main Gaming Trends to Watch Out for in Zimbabwe in 2024?

Spread This News

Zimbabwe is one of the up-and-coming nations in southern Africa when it comes to the spread of the gaming industry. It has been slow progress, but now the wheels are finally in motion and accessibility is spreading across the nation. At the start of 2023, only 34.8 percent of people in the country had internet access, but that figure is already at 61.3 percent. This impressive rise has led to a surge in online gaming, and the future looks bright for this offshoot of entertainment. There are a few trends to watch out for in 2024 that will help its popularity grow.

<iframe width=”1250″ height=”703″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/pokLlNowG90″ title=”Elon Musk Starlink internet finally comes to Zimbabwe and 24 African countries” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Caption: A video about Starlink coming to Zimbabwe.

Online Casino Gaming Continues Its Upward Trajectory

As the online world has expanded throughout Africa, there have been some notable common trends in almost all the countries that have enjoyed a surge in users. Online casino gaming has experienced a spike in players in Zimbabwe in recent years, and it is set to continue its upward trajectory in 2024. International providers are targeting players in the region, and appealing to them through the diversity that they offer. For instance, the roulette online options include 10 variants, including Lightning Roulette and Red Door Roulette Live. Online players can find a much greater variety than they could in an offline gambling house, making these pages highly appealing.

There are many ways that online casinos can expand their grasp in Zimbabwe over the next few years. One of the most attractive features so far has been the availability of live games, which put players in touch with real-world dealers from all over the world. There’s also a vast range of different game types in the category, meaning that gambling sites can appeal to a diverse player base. It may also be beneficial for these sites to offer games that are aimed specifically at local players.

According to research into the betting habits of people in the country, there’s a lot of interest in wagering on Premier League football games in the current market. Online casinos could, therefore, increase their appeal by offering more games that have a focus on the sport. Along with international brands trying to entice Zimbabwean players to join, there is also likely to be an upsurge in the number of local sites over the next few years. Online gambling could be a major contributor to the economy in the future, so the government would be wise to ensure it puts the infrastructure in place to allow Zimbabwe-based companies to thrive as well.

Mobile Gaming Still Rules the Roost

There’s no doubt that mobile gaming is the dominant force in Zimbabwe and will be for many years. Most internet users in the country log on through their mobile devices, so there’s a huge growing market for games in this category. Mobile gaming isn’t just accessible, it’s affordable too. The freemium model is ruling the roost in the country, with many of the most popular games including Candy Crush, Temple Run, and PUBG Mobile. Players can play all these titles without spending money, which adds to their appeal. Of course, there’s also the option to pay money to get extra perks within the games, which is why the freemium model suits all player types.

The video games market in southern Africa is expected to be worth more than US$568 million by the end of the year, and mobile gaming is going to be one of the main contributors to that. One of the most promising things for this offshoot of the gaming industry is that there has been a spike in local developers, meaning that Zimbabwean players can find content that has a greater appeal to them. Rather than play titles specifically aimed at players in the West, it’s now possible to find culturally relevant content designed for people in the region.

Brighton Mukorera is a prime example of a Zimbabwean developer who’s creating innovative content aimed at his fellow countrymen. He’s the lead engineer of Neno, which is a mobile word game that centers on African language. The title aims to unify Africans who speak various languages, including Zulu and Swahili. Not only will this appeal to regional players, but it could also attract Westerners who are interested in learning more about African languages.

There’s a lot of emerging technology that will help with the rapid rise of mobile gaming in Zimbabwe in 2024 and beyond. For instance, generative AI is now stepping in to help accelerate game development, as it provides useful tools for creating game elements such as characters and environments.

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/pWNAtUwnBS8?si=-9XO13IWRkGFDjee” title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Caption: A video explaining what generative AI is.

Could Subscription Services Usurp Free to Play?

One trend currently taking effect in the West is the rise of subscription-based gaming services. These include options like Google Stadia, which aim to offer players a Netflix-style gaming experience where they pay a monthly fee and have access to a wide array of titles. These models are particularly popular on consoles, where players can make huge savings on some of the best content available.

It seems that this is unlikely to take off in Zimbabwe in the current climate, however, with the freemium model still such a popular option for mobile gamers. There are mobile subscription models such as Apple Arcade, but the iPhone isn’t as popular in Zimbabwe as it is in the USA and the UK. The subscription model is something that could one day take over from freemium, but that may not happen for a few years yet.