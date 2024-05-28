What the CIA really thought about Mugabe, Machel, Sese Seko and other African leaders

Spread This News

Judd Devermont, a former White House Africa director, went through past briefings to US presidents preparing to meet their guests.

The “visit piece” is one of the CIA’s secret weapons that explores the personalities and agendas of foreign leaders.

Through the visit piece, US presidents sought to gain an insight into the thinking of African leaders during the Cold War.

One was “highly emotional”, another prone to “erratic personal behaviour”, and one was said to have quite impressive intellectual and political skills.

Those were some of the frank assessments of African leaders by the CIA, prepared for presidents ahead of meetings, a new research paper shows.

But we’ll have to wait to hear what the US intelligence service thought of the likes of Kenyan President William Ruto and other current African heads of state.

For decades, the CIA has analysed African heads of state ahead of their visits to the United States, profiling them through “visit pieces” for the use of government officials, according to Judd Devermont, a former White House Africa director.