What Unity Day when VPs can’t even unite with wives – Tamborinyoka

By Staff Reporter

MDC deputy spokesperson, Luke Tamborinyoka says celebrating Unity Day has become irrelevant in a hugely divided Zimbabwe.

In an interview with NewZimbabwe.com as the country observes Unity Day 22 December, Tamborinyoka also said failure by the country’s two Vice Presidents to stick to their wives were symbolic signs the country was very divided.

Unity Day was set aside as a moment to celebrate the coming together of the then Zanu, which was led by late State President Robert Mugabe and then PF Zapu, led by late former Vice President Joshua Nkomo.

The merger, which led to the formation of the now ruling Zanu PF, ended fierce hostilities between liberation war movements Zanu and PF Zapu.

However, Zanu remains the dominant party in the merger.

Tamborinyoka said there was no unity to celebrate.

“No unity was ever signed between Zanu and Zapu; it was a matter of one party swallowing the other, an act that was inimical to the development of a multi-party democracy,” said the MDC official.

“It is a misnomer to talk of unity when people are so divided especially on political lines, when even the vice presidents themselves are failing to unite with their wives, look at Kembo Mohadi and Constantino Chiwenga.”

The two VPs have been involved in messy divorces with their wives amid all the drama.

VP Mohadi has been accused of turning violent during his divorce with Beitbridge lawmaker Tambudzani while Chiwenga is currently trending with wife, Marry now jailed for alleged corruption and attempted murder on the controversial former military commander.