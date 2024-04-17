What Zim’s new ZiG currency means for big retailers like Spar, PnP and OK

Spread This News

Bloomberg

From the tiny space he rents in the central business district of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe’s second-largest city, Brian Tinotenda can look across the street and see the supermarket where he used to work.

Along with nearly two dozen other informal traders, Tinotenda pays roughly $200 (R3 800) a month for the small space from which he sells toiletries and foodstuff such as rice, cooking oil and cornmeal – the same products he sold at the Spar Group before starting his own business in 2021. While there are many differences between his new job and his last, one of the big ones is that now all of his wares are priced in US dollars.

The Zimbabwean government is hoping to change that. Earlier this month, it introduced a new currency, the ZiG, short for Zimbabwe Gold. The ZiG is backed by 2.5 tons of gold and about $100 million in foreign currency reserves held by the central bank, and a single ZiG is worth about 7 US cents, the price of a milligram of gold.

The move is an effort to stabilise the volatile exchange rate that has roiled the country’s retail sector and given an upper hand to informal traders like Tinotenda. For more than a decade, Zimbabwe has been struggling with a currency crisis sparked by the government’s decision to keep printing money. That has fuelled hyper-inflation, which in 2008 reached the official rate of 500 billion percent. To get things under control, the country adopted greenbacks for more than a decade, before switching back to Zimbabwean dollars in 2019.

The trouble is that, while businesses have been forced to use Zimbabwean dollars at an official exchange rate set by the central bank – which is widely seen as overvalued – traders have stuck with the more stable American dollar. This has meant that retailers have been obliged to sell items at prices that are often significantly more expensive in US dollar terms than those same items for sale on the street.

The policy has been a boon to informal traders, as 80% of all commerce is conducted in US dollars. It’s also been a serious liability for major retailers such as the Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. and rival OK Zimbabwe Ltd., which has operated in the country for 82 years. With inflation soaring — it hit 55% in March — and the local currency prone to wild swings, exchange-rate losses have eroded the value of earnings.

The exchange rate restrictions created a “huge disadvantage” for “compliant businesses who grapple with taxes, licensing, labour costs and rentals,” said Denford Mutashu, president of the Confederation for Zimbabwe Retailers. The IMF has cautioned that they “promote informality, which erodes the tax base and undermines longer-term growth.”

Retailers have been even more blunt. OK Zimbabwe, which makes only 20% of its revenue in US dollars, said the policy puts businesses at risk of “forced death.”

The ZiG is an “effectively revalued” Zimbabwe dollar, said Tony Hawkins, a Harare-based economist and a former economics professor at the University of Zimbabwe. To support the new currency and spur growth curtailed by high borrowing costs, the central bank reset interest rates from 130%, a world record, to 20%. And so far, the ZiG is off to a promising start — after more than a week of trading, it has gained 1.5% against the US dollar.

That’s a significant change from the Zimbabwean dollar it’s replacing. When the dollar was handed its death sentence on April 5, it was one of the world’s worst performing currencies, trailing behind only the Lebanese pound. It lost value every single trading day of this year.

Another factor that authorities hope will help the ZiG succeed is that businesses will no longer be forced to stick to a fixed exchange rate. Assuming the currency stays stable, said John Mushayavanhu, Governor of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe, retailers now run the risk of driving themselves “out of the market” if they raise prices too much.