What’s Happening This Weekend?

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

Here is a round-up of this weekend’s biggest showbiz events around the country and beyond.

THURSDAY

BEITBRIDGE

Skeem Beit: Easter Fever Ladies Night with South Africa’s renowned DJ Tira.

HARARE

Mashwede Village presents Reggae Thursdays with Judgement Yard

SOUTH AFRICA. JOHANNESBURG

Casa De Pablo: Killer T will be live on Lavish Thursdays

FRIDAY

UK. LEICESTER: Diaspora insurance SAMA Festival UK 2022 presented by Y2K Entertainment Promotions with performances from Winky D, Alick Macheso, Jah Signal, Mambo Dhuterere, Selmor Mtukudzi,Baba Harare and Nox Guni and DJs include Welly T, Dj Mel and Fatha Ansy and MCs Empress Trisha, Jan Hannief at Leicester Athena from 7pm to 2.20am.

HARARE

Avondale: Raging Bull presents the splash pool parties at McDonald swimming pool for the whole weekend with Djs on rotation- Dj SMG, Simshow,Shimza ,Jay ,Tafadzwa ,Arktive,Thirst.

Mashwede Village: Divas in Action with performances from female artists including Sarah Dee, Jacky Africandika, Minister Attalia Parehwa and many more from 2pm till late and gotch gotch will be there.

Big Apple Bar: Bira Remadzisahwira presents the Bira Regoho with performances by Diana ‘Mangwenya’ Samkange, Amadhuve Sasha and Sekuru Hwesa neZim Totems at the Big Apple bar corner Mbuya Nehanda and Nelson Mandela avenue from 6pm till late.

Longchen Adult Park: XHale Fest with Takura.

MUTARE

Bar Code: Mr and Mrs Africa University afterparty will take place with Dj Stylez, Dj Cesh, Dj Mang, Dj Starboy.

Motoring Sport Club: Good Vibes festival starring Tocky vibes, Junior Pumacol, Uj Wald, Rutendo Jackie and many more from 11am till late.

BULAWAYO

Parkview bar and grill: Pre-independence celebrations with Mlindo The Vocalist hosted by Groomvamo entertainment with DJ Zetfaktor, Kead Wikead, DJ Mzoe and Prince Eskhosini.

SATURDAY

LONDON: Diaspora insurance SAMA Festival UK 2022 presented by Y2K entertainment promotions with performances from Winky D, Alick Macheso, Jah Signal, Mambo Dhuterere, Selmor Mtukudzi,Baba Harare and Nox Guni and DJs Welly T, Dj Mel and Fatha Ansy and MCs Empress Trisha, Jan Hannief at O2 Indigo, Peninsula Square from 2pm to11pm.

MANCHESTER & BIRMINGHAM: South Africa amapiano DJ DBN GOGO will be live for the Zim Independence weekender alongside ExQ, Nutty O, Freeman HKD, Qounfuzed and Joe The Show.with host Mc’s Sebhelebhe, Captain Lulaz and MC Kaycie and artists like Ms Dee,artist Debo, DJ Yamuka, Dj Fistoz Codeless and many more on April 16 in Manchester, April 17, April 18 for a day party in Birmingham.

HARARE

St Patricks Hatfield: Jongwe Corner presents the Easter Saturday Vaganza with Tocky Vibes, Merciless, Phathisani, DJ Tony Touch, Zim DJ Fitzroy and MC Gudeo from 1pm.

Channel O Budiriro: Dj Roro will host Godfatha Templeman and Selector Tanaman alongside Bev from 6pm till curfew.

Sherwood Golf Club: Jazz night with Jabavu drive for Easter Saturday from 6.30pm till late.

SUNDAY

HARARE

Borrowdale Racecourse: Afro Beats star Joeboy will be live with Jah Prayzah, Takura , King98, Langton B, Dj Kliqque, and Enjoyment 5.0.