When a Nguni chases his own agenda to undo other Ndebele Kings

By Nomazulu Thata

We have been saying it for a long time that the Nguni Kings are chasing their own agenda but will want to ride on the backs of the Ndebele populations so that they get recognition by the Zanu PF led government.

These Nguni kingdoms add no value to the people of this region, only to them. These royal institutions realise the revenue value of declaring Kingdoms to painfully rob, suck, sleaze the region of their last US dollar to maintain operations of kingdoms.

Why does a whole great grandson of King Lobengula sink this low to sit down, pen Mnangagwa for only recognising Matshobana Khumalo? A recognition from a Gukurahundist, he writes a letter to an unrepentant enemy, a murderer, a thug, a criminal of thousands of Matabeleland, Midlands and Mashonaland praising him for a recognition! Absolute stupid! He calls Mnangagwa Mr. President Recognition! Ngixolelani ngemibuzo sengingoba bengingekho.

It is not only duplicitous. It smacks of deceit and backhandedness. These three kings are undoing each other by courting Mnangagwa for get his kingdom recognised, not the other two.

His intention is to get the other two kings declined of their kingdom coronations. Is that how they score their hatred on one another by overstepping the pain and skeletons of the victims of the past genocide? Are the purgings so desperate to go so low as to ask an enemy for help?

Why would an ethnic group with 5% of the Nguni population demand to reinstate a kingdom to rule the majority of ethnic several other groups in Matabeleland? Do they wish to perpetuate their supremacy and dominance on us in the second millennium?

It is not the first time these Ndebele chiefs have supped with enemies to get their better share in any government. During the time of UDI-Smith, some chiefs benefited immensely. They never suffered with the masses. Their children went to schools, they had businesses running, they got land in abundance, they had their royal allocations and packages from the white government of Ian Douglas Smith.

It is the same modus operandi once again. Robert Mugabe recognised Chief Nhlanhla Ndiweni against Jorum Ndiweni just to spite them. Mugabe was aware of the intrigues between the two brothers, so he played against their weaknesse, a play that Mugabe enjoyed best.

“Zimbabwe is a republic, there are people who wanted to revive the Ndebele Kingdom in Matabeleland, and we said no, we cannot have a kingdom in a republic,” Mnangagwa told cheering Zanu PF loyalists.

“Zimbabwe is a republic, there can only be chiefs not kings, senior and junior, different levels but there are chiefs.

“I got a letter on Wednesday from the grandson of King Lobengula saying thank you President. That’s what is done.”

This great grandson of King Lobengula sold his soul to a murderer, a thug, a criminal, this is how low one can get. This is what Mnangagwa expects all Ndebele people to do; to go down on their knees and beg Mnangagwa.

The great grandson of Lobengula is giving an example how we should behave towards a killer: SUBMIT YOURSELVES TO MNANGAGWA and get accepted and recognised. “That’s what is done.”

Mnangagwa will never apologise for the atrocities he and his henchmen committed in the early independence of 1980 because he knows how desperate some people of this region are to get their own personal agenda done. The rest of the population is not in their interest, hence we are called subjects of the king of Matabeleland.

Mnangagwa has a list of Nguni people in his chest who have been on his payroll for selling out to Zanu PF for years and these are the people who are calling for cessation and genocide reparations. It is the money in billions of US dollars they are chasing and not how the victims of genocide will be assisted to get their lives back on track. It is for this reason Mnangagwa does not lose sleep because of Gukurahundi issues. He knows these sell-outs well enough and he can expose their names of their past CIO activities at home and abroad.

It is as if what Sister Thokozani Khuphe’s association with Zanu PF is not enough. We are flabbergasted and tongue-tied how an opposition party can work together with a government that has so much blood in its hands. The values and principles upon which the MDC was formed in 1999 is all gone and vanished.

Initially, MDC had strong values coming from a strong and trade union movement of the past. Their democratic demands were genuine back then they realised that in the past decade of 1990 to 1999, the economy was on a freefall because of serious policies of Mugabe and Zanu PF.

It is not only ESAP that saw millions of workers out of formal employment. It was sending soldiers to fight a war in Congo that had nothing to do with the national security of Zimbabwe. This was not only lack of foresight, but it was egoistic and stupid. Then there were farm invasions and Murambatsvina and violent elections of 2008.

For Thokozani Khuphe and MDC-T to work together with Zanu PF is a mischief we have to swallow. They do not realise that Zanu can be gone anytime soon. She will be nothing. Remember Sudan, a classical example of what can happen.

The people are angry out there. The anger is building up every day. Can she ignore this and for how long? Dr. Thokozani Khuphe is included in this collective pain and suffering the population is going through.

Now we have a kingdom in Matabeleland trying its best bootlicking Mnangagwa Zanu, falling breadcrumbs from Mnangagwa’s table will go a long way for the great grandson of King Lobengula to survive another day in these hard times. It is messy, it is tasteless, it is dirty it is embarrassing, but were we not told that the Nguni people are proud people?

Where is the pride in a great grandchild of a world-famous Lobengula, King of the Matabele nation, courting a murderer, a criminal, a thug, a person who called your people lice and ticks and cockroaches.

Mnangagwa, in exchange for a personal agenda, a kingdom? Where are the noble Nguni values and principles we are told about and again.

HRH King Mzilikazi the father of Lobengula was a unifier of many ethnic groups? Did he unify them by selling them out? Hell no! I believe he was smarter than his current generation torn apart and selling their souls to get recognition of its own kingdom.

History tells us that Chief Dingaan stabbed King Chaka on the back when he was taking a bath in Zululand. The great grandson of Lobengula is stabbing us at our backs, disregarding the victim souls whose bones are languishing in shallow graves, not forgotten atrocities of genocide nature committed 35 years ago and of course there are several crimes against humanity committed by Mnangagwa direct.

The great grandson of Lobengula knows all these facts, he disregards them, he sits down and pens Mnangagwa a letter thanking him kindly for RECOGNIZING, recognizing his great grandparent. It is history repeating itself all over again.