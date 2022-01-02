White Farmer Shot Dead In Beatrice

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A white farmer was shot dead by two unknown suspects Thursday during a robbery attempt in Beatrice.

Police have confirmed the death of Rene Mitchell (44) of Mantlavina Farm in Beatrice.

According to the police, Mitchell woke up at around 2 am after hearing a disturbance outside. She armed herself with a Bruno 22 rifle and went outside to investigate.

“The ZRP is conducting investigations into a case of murder in which two unknown armed robbers killed Rene Mitchell (44) on 30/12/21 at Mantlavina Farm, Beatrice,” national police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said.

“The two suspects who were armed with two unknown pistols pounced on the victim’s house at around 0200 hours.

“The victim, who was armed with a Bruno 22 rifle, went out of her house to investigate and was shot on her back and died on the spot. Anyone with information to contact any nearest police station.