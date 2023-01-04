White Zim couple loses commercial farm after protracted battle 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A WHITE couple has reportedly lost a commercial farm in the Lowveld area of Triangle following a lengthy ownership battle.

Efforts to kick out Shane and Denise Warth off Mpapa Farm, outside Triangle in the Lowveld, started in 2018 and the fight has been on since then.

New Year’s Day spelt doom for the couple as they packed their belongings into vehicles to pave way for new owner, Solicitor Mutendi, who pitched up at the Warth’s farm in 2018 armed with an offer letter.

Images of the Warths packing their property into trucks were awash on social media, and elicited emotional outpourings from Twitter users.

Efforts to get comment from the Warth family proved fruitless at the time of publishing.