WHO concerned over Covid-19 spread in Africa

South Africa's Covi-19 cases increased by 30% last week, according to the WHO

BBC

The World Health Organization (WHO) has warned of rising coronavirus cases in sub-Saharan Africa.

The WHO said there was “a continued acceleration of [Covid-19] transmission”.

The organisation’s emergency chief Michael Ryan said what was happening in South Africa “may, unfortunately, be a precursor” and “a warning for what will happen in the rest of Africa”.

“While South Africa is experiencing a very, very severe event, I think it is really a marker of what the continent could face if urgent action is not taken to provide further support,” he said.

The WHO said cases in South Africa had increased by 30% in the past week, Kenya increased by 31%, Madagascar by 50%, Zambia by 57% and Namibia by 69%.

Africa had reported 597,223 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 9,691 deaths, by Monday according to the WHO statistics.