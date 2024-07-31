Who is the Warriors new coach Michael Nees?

Spread This News

By Sport Reporter

Zimbabwe Football Association on Wednesday ended speculation on who is the next Warriors substantive coach as they appointed German international Michael Nees.

The 57-year-old gaffer was one of the five coaches shortlisted by ZIFA for the job, beating Brazilian Marcio Maximo Barcellos, Spanish Gerard Nus and German duo of Winfried Schafer Antonie Hey in the race.

Where Is Nees Coming From?

Nees was last attached to a South East European small nation Kosovo, where he served as a technical director for the senior men’s national team before assuming the men’s under 21 head coach role.

His stay in Kosovo lasted five years from 2017 to 2021.

Has He Ever Coached In Africa?

Although the new gaffer never made an impact on African soil as a coach, he has previously been with three countries namely Rwanda, Seychelles and South Africa.

Nees first job in Africa was with Seychelles in 2003 when he led their men’s national team for nearly two years, only to part ways with them in 2004 June.

From The Pirates, he was appointed Rwanda men’s national team coach in July 2006, a role he assumed for a year before parting ways in July 2007.

The 57-year-old German international was then appointed one of the advisors by the South African Football Association in 2009 when the Rainbow nation was preparing to host the 2010 FIFA World Cup.

His stint with SAFA was only for some months in 2009, only to be appointed Israel technical director in March 2013 before assuming the under-21 men’s national team role.

His marriage with Israel ended in 2015 and only bounced back into the coaching fold in 2017 with Kosovo where he recorded his longest stay which ran until 2021.

What Coaching Qualifications Does He Hold?

Describing his coaching abilities ZIFA said, “He holds a UEFA Pro Licence from Germany and an M.A. degree in Sports Science, Performance Physiology, and Ethnology from the prestigious University of Heidelberg.

“Additionally, he has acquired a coaching qualification in “Life Kinetik,” a unique training methodology introduced to football by former Liverpool FC manager Jürgen Klopp.

“Over the past 25 years, Michael Nees has held elite coaching and technical leadership positions across CAF, UEFA, and AFC. He has guided various national teams in over 200 international matches.”