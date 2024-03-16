Wholesale loses US$20k to armed robbers 

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

A GANG of six armed robbers on Wednesday pounced on a rural wholesale and stripped shop attendants of US$20 000 cash.

Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the incident on X.

“Police in Chiweshe are appealing for information which may assist in the investigation of a case of robbery which occurred on March 13, 2024 at around 0020 hours at a wholesale shop at Rosa Business Centre.