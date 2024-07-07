 WHY ARE WE STILL ALIVE: A CALL FOR ACTION 

Spread This News

SUNDAY MORNING TABLET

QUESTION : *Did God Create Humanity To Only Occupy Geographical Space, Consume Natural Resources And Perish Without Incident?

Why are we still breathing, living, and thriving while others, including our loved ones, have succumbed to death? What is it about us that God has spared our lives? The answer lies in our purpose. We are alive for a reason, and that reason is to serve God and spread His word to the world.

In John 14:19, Jesus says, “Because I live, you also will live.” Our lives are a testament to God’s grace and mercy. While others may have gone to the grave, we remain, and with that comes a great responsibility.

As Paul writes in 1 Corinthians 9:16, “Woe to me if I do not preach the gospel!” We are called to share the Good News, to spread the message of salvation, and to bring hope to a dying world.

But let us not be fooled by the pleasures of this world. Money, power, and influence are vanity, mere fleeting things that will not follow us to the grave. As Solomon writes in Ecclesiastes 2:11, “Yet when I surveyed all that my hands had done and what I had toiled to achieve, everything was meaningless, a chasing after the wind; nothing was gained under the sun.”

Let us not chase after the wind but instead, let us chase after God’s heart. Let us realize that life after death is what truly matters, and that our time on earth is short. As David prays in Psalm 119:18, “Open my eyes that I may see wonderful things in your law.”

May we heed God’s call to act, to share His love, and to live a life that honors Him. May we not waste our breath, our time, or our talents on fleeting things but instead, may we invest in eternity.

PRAYER

Dear God, help us to see our purpose, to fulfill our duty, and to live a life that brings glory to Your name. May our lives be a testament to Your grace, and may we never forget that our time on earth is short. Open our eyes to see the wonderful things in Your law, and may we chase after Your heart alone. In Jesus’ name, we pray.

AMEN.

