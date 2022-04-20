Why are you silent? – First Lady challenged over Mary Mubaiwa plight

Spread This News

By Thandiwe Garusa

FIRST Lady Auxilia Mnangagwa has been challenged to intervene and help Vice President Constantino Chiwenga’s estranged wife get the medical assistance.

Described as critically ill by her doctors, Mary Mubaiwa says she needs to go abroad for treatment.

The former model is battling lymphedema and has been blocked by the courts from seeking medication abroad as she awaits trial on several criminal trials.

Recently, doctors treating her recommended amputation of her right forearm.

UK based Restoration of Human Rights Organisation (ROHR), through its secretary, Vongayi Mufara, appealed Auxillia, urging her to assist Mubaiwa.

Said Mufara; “Amai, why are you silent when Marry is being dragged through the courts despite being very ill, and all this is before the public’s and your eyes?

“The mission of your foundation is to provide access to healthcare. Why are you not advocating for Marry to have access to medical treatment, either in Zimbabwe or outside the country?

“As mother of the nation, you are often referred to as the angel of hope, mercy and peace. This is why we are appealing to you to intervene in this situation.”

Mufara added; “Amai, where are you and why have you not tried to mediate and (help) resolve this issue?

“Your silence empowers perpetrators like Vice President Constantino Chiwenga to continue abusing women and children. Your silence divides us and leaves us vulnerable as your children as we fear the political elite.

“Is it not that you visibly care for women and children because you care for their wellbeing? How do you say you advocate for vulnerable women and children when you have Marry Chiwenga’s situation unresolved?”

Mubaiwa was recently convicted of illegally attempting to upgrade her customary marriage to Chiwenga.

She has three more pending court cases, including money laundering, attempted murder and fraud.

The former model is also going through a messy divorce with the former defence forces chief.