Why celebrating jubilee weekend in the UK as a Second-Gen immigrant feels wrong

By Michaela Makusha I

It’s Platinum Jubilee weekend in the UK, marking the 70th anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II’s ascension to the throne. But of course, in the UK you’d be more than aware. Nationwide, the red, white and blue bunting are up, and the trifles are setting in the bespoke Jubilee fridges.

Corgi cupcakes and coronation chicken sandwiches are flying off the shelves and people are camped outside of Buckingham Palace to catch a glimpse of the woman herself. I can understand the excitement; a four day bank holiday weekend, getting to spend time with your family and eat good food.

It’s like Christmas in the middle of the year. Between the street parties held in her majesty’s honor and head-to-toe Union Jack outfits, people in this country and beyond genuinely love the Queen and want to celebrate her ‘hard work’ for the past seventy years. “It’s a celebration of Britain and Britishness!” they say, flags in hand.

But I can not relate. The idea of a jubilee in the 21st century has always been a strange one for me. I was in year 6 when the Diamond Jubilee was celebrated in 2012 and, at 10-years-old I asked one of my teachers, ‘what exactly do the royal family do?’ I did not get a straight answer, so I sat back and happily ate my Union Jack cupcake. I’m 20 now and growing more interested in history, especially that of the British monarchy , and this is a question I am still asking: What exactly are we meant to be celebrating? Unsurprisingly, I’m still not receiving a clear answer.

st century. I remember being taught in school that colonialism was a ‘long time ago’ and part of Britain’s past. But it is not so distant, not for many of us who have family members who were raised under colonial rule, their homes, cultures and languages erased to expand white British supremacy. I am a second-generation immigrant and my mum is from Zimbabwe, a country colonized by the British from the 1890s to the early 80s. My mother has lived in Britain for over two decades and she has arguably been one of the reasons I question the place of the monarchy , its symbolism and its use in the 21century. I remember being taught in school that colonialism was a ‘long time ago’ and part of Britain’s past. But it is not so distant, not for many of us who have family members who were raised under colonial rule, their homes, cultures and languages erased to expand white British supremacy.