Why did Colombia fail at the 1994 FIFA World Cup?

Colombia's performance at the 1994 FIFA World Cup is often remembered as a significant disappointment.

Before the tournament, Colombia was regarded as one of the favorites to win the World Cup. This optimism was largely based on their impressive qualification campaign, which included a stunning 5-0 victory over Argentina in Buenos Aires on September 5, 1993.

This victory not only secured their place in the World Cup but also marked Colombia as a team to watch. The squad featured several talented players such as:

Carlos Valderrama;

Freddy Rincón;

And Faustino Asprilla.

All of them were in peak form.

A catastrophic series of performances

Colombia was placed in Group A alongside the United States, Romania, and Switzerland.

Their campaign began disastrously with a 3-1 loss to Romania. Despite having more possession and taking more shots, Colombia’s defense was porous, and they failed to convert their opportunities.

The 2nd match against the United States proved to be the turning point. In a must-win game, Colombia was shocked by an own goal from Andrés Escobar in the 35th minute, followed by a second goal from Earnie Stewart in the 52nd minute.

Despite a late goal from Valencia, Colombia lost 2-1, effectively sealing their elimination from the tournament. This match highlighted tactical naivety and defensive frailties, as the team struggled to adapt to the American counter-attacks and physical play.

Unbearable pressure

Off the pitch, the Colombian team was under immense pressure.

Reports suggested that there were internal divisions within the squad and tension between the players and the coaching staff, led by Francisco Maturana. Also, Colombia had more than 20 matches between January 1994 and the beginning of the FIFA World Cup.

While playing friendly matches is good for having a proper preparation, this probably also fatigued the team that was already under huge pressure.