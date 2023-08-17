Why Nunurai on ‘The Mommy Club’ continues to be a viewer favourite

IOL

‘The Mommy Club’ on Showmax has viewers hooked on all the drama between the Joburg based “it moms”. Ever since the show made its debut on the streaming platform, viewers have been weighing in.

The reviews have been mixed; some love the show with others not convinced, but there is one thing that many agree about event planner and florist to the stars – Nunurai is a favourite. As the series has grown, many viewers have noted how they love Nunurai’s straightforward approach and how she is able to stand up for herself amongst the other mommies. Nunurai recently became a hot topic after she asked actress Omuhle Gela who the father of her daughter is. The topic of who Gela’s baby daddy is has been trending on social media for a while now, with plenty of curiosity around the issue.

Nunurai, on behalf of South Africa, asked Gela straight up but was met with push-back from Gela, who ended up saying a nasty comment about Zimbabwe. Gela has since apologised for the comment. Nunurai continues to stand up for herself in the strong group of women and also addressed Her Majesty (Happy Simelane) for labelling her a fan.

The mother of one’s clap-backs on the show have viewers in stitches and applauding her. @lutendo_sn tweeted:” “Are we having a realistic conversation or are we being delusional?” my girl Nunurai did it again, please I love her so much.#TheMommyClub.” "Are we having a realistic conversation or are we being delusional?" my girl Nunurai did it again, please I love her so much.#TheMommyClub pic.twitter.com/AFSlNdjMJx — Lutendo💛 (@lutendo_sn) August 15, 2023

@KgomocoT tweeted: “No one has a reason to hate Nunurai. Please!🤣#TheMommyClub”

@segosta93 said: “Leaving while the host is still preparing a meal for you guys ? I don’t know man but that was so rude and inconsiderate of the efforts Nunurai put in #TheMommyClub #TheMommyClubShowmax” Leaving while the host is still preparing a meal for you guys ? I don’t know man but that was so rude and inconsiderate of the efforts Nunurai put in #TheMommyClub #TheMommyClubShowmax — Nefertiti (@segosta93) August 15, 2023