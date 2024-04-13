Wicknell Chivayo gifts chanter Jah Master a Mercedes Benz; says spicing Zanu PF rallies can never be forgotten

By Tinei Tuhwe

CONTROVERSIAL local businessman, Wicknell Chivayo, has gifted a sleek vehicle to Zimdancehall artist Jah Master, real name Rodney Mashandure, as a token of appreciation for his performances at Zanu PF rallies.

Chivayo has been on a spree donating cars. Since January he has splashed over US$5 million on high-end wheels to artists instrumental in ensuring President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s electoral triumph last year.

Chivayo announced the generous gift Friday morning, on his social media accounts expressing confidence in Jah Master’s future since his alignment with the ruling party.

“Your consistency and dedication in attending our Zanu PF rallies can never be forgotten. On so many occasions you had to go on stage in the cold without a shirt, in your shorts and cross belts to maintain your signature outfit and keep the record breaking massive crowds rocking.

“These are our same supporters that voted in masses resulting in our inevitable clean victory. By associating yourself with and supporting Zanu PF, all I can say to you my brother your future is bright.

“With talented young musicians like you keeping us Holy Spirit confirmed future billionaires entertained, certainly our stress levels will remain very low and achieving our vision 2030 goals will be a walk through the park against all odds,” Chivayo said.

Chivayo has also donated luxurious cars to renowned artistes like Alick Macheso, Jah Prayzah, Andy Muridzo, Sulumani Chimbetu, DJ Fantan, and others.

He also donated over 100 Toyota Aqua cars to his Johanne Masowe church-mates.