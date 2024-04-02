Wicknell Chivayo speaks on “small” US$1 million donation to Mnangagwa ally

Spread This News

By Staff Reporter

CONTROVERSIAL Harare-based businessman, Wicknell Chivayo has confirmed the reason why he gifted President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s spiritualist with US$ 1 million during the just-ended Easter holiday.

For his unwavering loyalty to Mnangagwa’s regime which he has consistently prayed for, Zion Christian Church (ZCC) leader, Nehemiah Mutendi, was handed a whopping US$1 by Chivayo at an Easter Passover fiesta at his revered Mbungo shrine in Bikita, Masvingo province.

Present at the grand event were Mnangagwa, First Lady Auxillia, top Zanu PF and government officials, among other dignitaries.

Without mincing his words, the 41-year-old Chivayo said he rewarded Mutendi with the donation, which he described as “small”, for giving Mnangagwa divine intervention to ably lead the country.

“In consideration of the overwhelming support and fervent prayers that the Zion Christian Church has consistently extended to the ruling party under the visionary leadership of our president, l was moved to bless the church with a small donation of USD1 million dollars in cash to assist in its philanthropic activities and church development,” wrote Chivayo on X Monday.

“…l had the most spiritually fulfilling and humbling experience yesterday (Sunday) when l attended the ZCC Easter conference led by the ecumenical His Grace Bishop Nehemiah Mutendi at Mbungo, Masvingo…

“The occasion was particularly important as we celebrated the death and resurrection of our Lord Jesus Christ who in Luke 6:38 teaches that _“Give, and it will be given to you. They will pour into your lap a good measure—pressed down, shaken together, and running over.”

Chivayo said although he was a proud member of the Johanne Masowe apostolic sect which doesn’t read the Bible, the God that people worship is the same.

“As such, my compassion and generosity is not driven by belonging to a particular denomination, but by accepting the love of God as our common denominator. Chinotanga itsitsi nerudo kozouya kunamata (What starts is love then fellowship comes after).

“Since its formative days under the devout leadership of the founding bishop Samuel Mutendi in the 1920s, ZCC has grown to become a home to the homeless, a refuge of faith and has given hope to the hopeless.

“The multitudes of its members over 300,000 gathering consistently every year to pray at Defe or Mbungo ignited my compassion to worship God through a love offering,” he said.

He emphasised his continued support for various church organisations which prop up Zanu PF.

“I pledge to continue supporting ZCC and any other church of my choice, especially those in support of the development of our nation and who pray for and revere its leadership.

“As patriotic citizens of our beloved country, we also extend our sincere gratitude to the Second Republic for bestowing upon us the honour and privilege to support the government’s efforts in empowering indigenous churches to be self-sufficient and sustainable.”

Chivayo, whose source of wealth has remained a mystery, claims he cuts multi-million dollar deals through his murky Intratek company which is undertaking the controversial Gwanda solar project. He says his lucrative power and energy ventures have a presence in South Africa, among other countries.

The ruling party apologist has in recent months blessed social media influencers and popular musicians who perform at Zanu PF events, with top-of-the-range vehicles and cellphones ahead of Mnangagwa’s third-term campaign bid, which is said to be brewing.