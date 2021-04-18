Widow Demands $3,1 Million From Minister Over Hubby Killing By Police

Spread This News











By Mary Taruvinga

A 60-YEAR-OLD widowed Harare woman has confronted Home Affairs Minister Kazembe Kazembe with a $3,1 million lawsuit following the fatal shooting of her now late husband by police in 2018.

Lucy Nhamo’s husband Zephaniah Nhamo, a newspaper vendor then, was fatally shot by one Onias Muzanenhamo at the Seke Flyover.

Nhamo said if her husband was still alive, he would have been providing $20 000 for her per month but the support has been lost because of his death.

“On February 22 2018, the defendant during the course of his employment and whilst serving his duties as a police officer and on behalf of Kazembe, Police Commissioner General Godwin Matanga and Officer Commanding Harare Province, cited as first to third respondents, wrongfully and negligently killed Zephaniah Nhamo at Zeke Flyover by shooting him,” read the summons in part.

Court papers further read, “An inquest to ascertain the probable cause of the death of the deceased was concluded on March 2021.”

The inquest concluded that the manner in which the fourth defendant used the firearm is questionable as it was reasonably foreseeable under the circumstances that it could result in fatalities and hence it was ordered that the conduct of the firer be investigated.

“During his lifetime, the deceased, who had a legal duty thereto, contributed to plaintiff’s support.

“Deceased was a newspaper vendor for all newspapers in Zimbabwe,” court was told.

The late Nhamo was also into the business of selling second-hand clothes to supplement family income.

“The deceased was also a farmer from which he also earned a living which contributed towards plaintiff’s welfare,” read court papers.

The widow says she was a high blood pressure patient who was sorely dependent on her late husband for all her medication, medical bills, food, clothing and financial support as she has become so fragile due to her medical condition which does not allow her to engage in hard work.

“Due to court defendant’s wrongful act, plaintiff has lost her right of supply from the deceased and has suffered damages in the sum of $3, 1 million,” wrote the widow through her lawyers.