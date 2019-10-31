Widow demands $540k over police $2 bribe murder

Zimbabwe's police force is known for its brutality against defenseless citizens

Zimbabwe's police force is known for its brutality against defenseless citizens

By Mary Taruvinga

POLICE Commissioner General, Godwin Matanga and Home affairs minister, Cain Mathema have been slapped with a $540 000 lawsuit by the widow of one Onward Machangara who was killed in cold blood by two officers after refusing to pay a $2 bribe.

Memory Sibanda filed an application with the High Court arguing that her husband’s death has traumatised her and was left to look after their six children alone.

Machangara according to papers now before the High Court died on the spot from a fatal gunshot fired from an AK rifle by a police officer.

In her founding affidavit, Sibanda said on March 4, her husband was driving a truck towards Southlea Park with his friend when he was stopped by two police officers.

She said he was ferrying firewood.

“The two police officers demanded a bribe of $2 from him since he was using a dust road. When he refuse, one of the police officers ordered the duo to lie down on the ground,” Sibanda said.

She further narrated: “The friend followed the order and lay down but Machangara refused. Instead, he asked his friend to stand up. The police officer threatened to shoot Machangara but still he did not comply.

“The police officer cocked his AK rifle and shot him on his upper back. The bullet pierced through his collar bone. He fell to the ground and died on the spot.”

Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights, ZLHR representing Sibanda said she is suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder, depression and anxiety from the trauma of losing her loved one.

“She is a young mother to the deceased’s six minor children. She is unemployed and was entirely dependent on her husband for support.

“At all material times, the ZRP member who shot the deceased was acting within the course and scope of his employment with and or under the control of the defendants as such they are vicariously liable for his actions,” said the lawyers.

The lawyers said a result of the unlawful shooting of her husband, the plaintiff and her children suffered damages in the amount of $500 000 being damages for loss of support, $20 000 being damages for nervous shock as a result of the trauma caused to her by the traumatic circumstances of her husband’s death and $20 000 for funeral expenses.

The case is yet to be heard.