Wife in bid to ditch ex-health deputy minister over infidelity

By Mary Taruvinga

FORMER health deputy minister Edwin Muguti’s (pictured below) marriage has broken down after his wife has filed divorce papers claiming the once top government official was having an extra-marital affair.

Tapiwa Mercy Muguti (nee Mukandi) has since been denying her husband his conjugal rights.

In her divorce papers, Mukandi-Muguti said the couple’s marriage has irretrievably broken down and there were no chances of reconciliation.

The ex-minister however wants to keep the marriage.

“The marriage has irretrievably broken down such that there is no prospect of the restoration of a normal marriage relationship,” said Mukandi-Muguti in her summons.

She demanded to be awarded 100 percent share of the couple’s Vainona property and another stand in Manresa, measuring 4 000 square meters, among other properties.

But the ex-minister has opposed the demands saying what his wife was wanted in shares was not due to her.

He however admitted that their marriage has irretrievably broken down but blamed his wife for denying him conjugal rights.

“The defendant (Muguti) entered into a de facto polygamous marriage with full knowledge and consent of the plaintiff and has four children with his second wife.

“The plaintiff (Mukandi-Muguti) denied the defendant conjugal rights and conducted herself in a manner that made the defendant feel unsafe in his matrimonial home, thereby prompting the defendant to move out,” reads part of his response.

Muguti said he acquired Vainona stand on his own using proceeds from his previous divorce settlement.

“There is no dwelling house as such but only a temporary prefabricated structure. This property was acquired by the defendant independent of the plaintiff and for the benefit of his second wife and children from his second marriage,” he said.

He said the same stand was auctioned to satisfy a judgement debt.

“It is equally common that plaintiff wants out of marriage, on his party, he would have wanted to keep his marriage to plaintiff. While he does not believe in pointing fingers, he would like to place it on record that he moved out of the matrimonial home for sole reason that plaintiff denied him conjugal rights,” he said.

Regarding another house Mukandi-Muguti claimed, Muguti said the house is in his name not transferable, save with the approval of the government.

“Parties do not co-own the livestock on the farm and in any event the numbers are inflated. The tractor, the grinding mill, the sonic and KB 300 are sorely owned by the defendant, the Prado was written off after an accident. The Honda fit and the Canter belong to the plaintiff and defendant has no interest in them.”

The case is pending.