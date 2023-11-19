‘Wife killer’ appears in court, remanded in custody 

Spread This News

By James Muonwa l Mashonaland West Correspondent

A CHINHOYI man, who was arrested Tuesday for allegedly killing his wife in cold blood on suspicion of adultery, appeared in court this Friday charged with murder.

Bwanali Bwanado (51) was arraigned at Chinhoyi Court Complex before Magistrate Shepherd Munjanja, who remanded the matter to November 30, 2023 for routine remand and advised the accused person to apply for bail at the High Court.

State case, led by Brighton Machekera, is that on November 7 this year at around 2120hours, the accused person proceeded to Gadzema, Chinhoyi where the married couple rented rooms.

The accused person had information his wife was having an extramarital affair with another man and that she was not home at that particular time.

He then ambushed the ‘cheaters’ and saw the pair entering the house before proceeding to the bedroom.

The accused person followed into the bedroom and found the lovebirds sitting on the matrimonial bed.

Bwanado armed himself with an okapi knife and confronted the two and a scuffle ensued between the two men, but luckily the boyfriend managed to escape.

In a fit of rage, the accused person turned his anger on Ephraim whom he stabbed several times all over her body using the weapon in the presence of her housemaid (name withheld).

Following the dastardly act, the ‘killer’ fled the scene while a badly butchered Ephraim was rushed to Chinhoyi Provincial Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

After a week on the run, fugitive Bwanado was nabbed in dramatic fashion at Plot 10, Musengi farm in Chinhoyi where he had retreated to following the cold-blooded murder.

Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Chinhoyi operatives on Wednesday escorted him to the crime scene where he dramatised how he killed his “adulterous” wife.

The couple had reportedly been married for close to 15 years but was experiencing marital problems with hubby accusing his wife, a vegetable vendor, of extramarital affairs.