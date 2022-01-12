Wife, Mother-in-Law In Court For Circumcising, Cutting Manhood Of ‘Unconscious’ Man

Spread This News

By Masvingo Correspondent

THE festive holiday ended badly for a Zvishavane man after his wife and mother-in-law teamed up and circumcised his manhood on Christmas Day for ritual purposes.

The two recently appeared before Zvishavane Magistrate Archie Wochiunga and will return to court on January 17 after they were remanded in custody facing attempted murder charges.

Glady’s Shava (26) from Vengai village under Chief Mazvihwa is the wife to the complainant, Onias Hove. She allegedly connived with her mother, Laida Mwedzi to cut Hove’s penis for alleged ritual purposes.

It is alleged the complainant and his mother-in-law had a heated argument at around 6 pm after Hove split an illicit brew which, he was drinking.

Mwedzi reportedly went on to pick an empty beer bottle and hit Hove on the head before he laid down unconscious.

The accused then connived to cut his foreskin in what is believed to be a premeditated act with the intention of using the flesh for alleged ritual purposes.

When the complainant woke up, he found his manhood circumcised with an unknown object.

Mwedzi and her daughter then allegedly tried to shield Hove from reporting the matter to the police by threatening him with unspecified action. However, he defied the threats and reported the matter, leading to their arrest.

Isheanesu Mashayanye represented the state.