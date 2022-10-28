Wife scalds husband’s genitals in infidelity row; she poured boiling water on his privates as he slept

Spread This News

By Erica Jecha

*For news tips please WhatsApp us on +44 7535806404, +27 73 8611400

HARARE: Hell hath no fury like a woman scorned.

The old adage was aptly protraied when unnamed woman scorched her husband’s genitals using boiling water.

The woman appeared before Harare Magistrate Stanford Mambanje, who found her guilty of assault.

She was sentenced to a wholly suspended 16 months imprisonment.

RELATED:

Eight months were suspended on condition of good behaviour and the other eight months set aside for 280 hours of community service at Epworth Local Board.

According to court papers, on September 3 this year, the woman got angry while in bed and poured boiling water over her husband’s genitals Tafadzwa Kachepa (33), who was fast asleep.

This was after the two had finished making love.

The wife had accused her hubby of infidelity after discovering explicit messages from a suspected girlfriend.

Kachepa, who was evidently in pain during the court session, produced a medical affidavit as evidence of injuries he sustained on the genitals, thighs and buttocks.