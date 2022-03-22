Wife Snatcher Ordered To Pay US$20k For Adultery

Spread This News

By Lisa Nyanhongo

HIGH Court judge Justice Samuel Deme has ordered a Harare cheat, Zechias Rinomhota, to pay US$20 000 damages for dating a married woman.

This follows a successful lawsuit filed by Matthew Sangu who had his wife of 13 years snatched by Rinomhota.

Sangu demanded US$10 000, for the loss of affection and US$10 000, for consortium a request upheld by the judge who also ordered Rinomhota to pay interest on the amount.

The court heard Rinomhota would come to his home and have quality time with his wife on their matrimonial bed.

Sangu married Sangu in 2005 and three children were born out of the union.

He approached the High Court after efforts to block the affair flopped.

Sangu told the court that he has lost comfort, love and affection because his wife prefers Rinomhota to him.

Court papers show that the two started having an adulterous affair in 2020.

“My wife is no longer as respectful as she used to be and she is now arrogant,” Sangu said.

“I have suffered contumely, as all my relatives, neighbours and even their minor children are now fully aware that Rinomhota snatched my wife,” he said.

Deme, granted Sangu’s claim.