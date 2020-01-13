Wildlife in Zimbabwe attack more humans due to drought

Africa News

At least 36 people were killed by wild animals in Zimbabwe in 2019 up up from 20 in 2018.

The Zimbabwean further reports that the authorities recorded 311 animal attacks on people last year, up from 195 in 2018.

This increased attack on people has been blamed on the extreme drought in the country which is driving wildlife into human settlements in search of nourishment.

“The cases include attacks on humans, their livestock and crops,” said National parks spokesman Tinashe Farawo is quoted as saying.

At least more than 200 elephants starved to death over three months last year.

On the hand cases of poaching have been reported, although the country reports significant decrease recent news of the murder of two rangers who are believed to have been killed by four poachers that they had arrested rocked the country according to media reports