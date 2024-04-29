Willard Katsande eyes Warriors, Kaizer Chiefs coaching jobs 

By Sport Reporter

WARRIORS and Kaizer Chiefs legend Willard Katsande has revealed that he is interested in serving as coach for South African premier side Kaizer Chiefs and Zimbabwe senior men’s soccer team, Warriors.

Katsande retired from playing football in 2022 and is currently part of the technical staff at Crystal Lake in South Africa’s SAB league.

The former Warriors captain revealed his intentions to lead the Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs during South Africa’s premium sports show #Marawa Sports Worldwide, which is hosted by legendary sportscaster Robert Marawa.

“Yes I still want to coach the Warriors and Kaizer Chiefs very soon. As soon as I complete my coaching qualifications, I’m gonna go knock the door,” said Katsande.

The former Ajax Capetown and Kaizer Chiefs midfielder is currently a holder of CAF D license and is set to go for CAF C in June.

Asked on when he might be seating on the helm of Chiefs technical bench, Katsande said he was patient and won’t join the benches to add numbers.

“I think in four years’ time and I will not just lead the team but win trophies. I’m gonna try to change the game, the way people see Kaizer Chiefs.”