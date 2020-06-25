Willard Katsande set to release music album

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

FORMER Zimbabwe Warriors captain and current Kaizer Chiefs midfielder, Willard Katsande has made a surprise announcement to release a music album as he edges closer toward the end of his football career.

The 34-year-old football star generated high social media attention with his eccentric dress sense uploads for over a year, and just at the peak of trending, he has confirmed his debut album was almost done.

“…New album almost done,” Katsande tweeted.

Katsande says he makes music part-time when he is not playing football and the suspension of the football league in South Africa due to the Covid-19 pandemic has given him enough time to try a hand in music with an album set to be released soon.

Responding to one of his followers on Instagram, Katsande confirmed the album contains a mixture of rhumba and sungura music.

The announcement of the music project comes at a time when Katsande has been causing a stir on social media whenever he posts a snap of himself wearing several eccentric outfits.

From his donning the doek or headwraps, as it’s more popularly known, oversized pants to ripped shirt sleeves, the Zimbabwe international knows how to get people talking and has been trending on social media as often as he has received plaudits for his exploits on the field of play.

However, some of the snide comments which the controversial outfits have attracted have not discouraged him from sharing his fashion taste.

“Confidence is key,” he recently captioned a video in which he sports another talked-about outfit.

Meanwhile, Katsande is expected to regroup with his Chiefs teammates very soon, as the Covid-19 testing protocols continue to be rolled out across South Africa at every club.

Before the suspension of the South African league, Katsande was a vital cog in the middle of the park for Kaizer Chiefs as they closed in on the Absa Premiership title

