Williams claims ICC World Cup Qualifier Player of the Tournament, headlines Chevrons trio in all-star team

By Sports Reporter

Zimbabwe might have missed out on qualification to the World Cup scheduled for India later this year but it was a memorable competition for all-rounder Sean Williams.

The 36-year-old star was on Sunday named Player of the Tournament of the just-ended ICC 2023 World Cup Qualifier.

Williams has been phenomenal with both bat and ball as he put in some memorable performances, although his efforts were in vain as Zimbabwe missed out on qualification after losing to Scotland in their final Super Six match.

The veteran left-hand batter scored an incredible 600 runs and picked three wickets across seven innings that the Chevrons played during the qualifiers.

The 36-year-old cricketer managed 13 sixes as well as 67 boundaries with a strike rate of 139.21.

Williams remarkably scored three centuries, a 91 together with a half-century for an average of 100 to finish as the leading scorer in the qualifying tournament which was won by Sri Lanka who defeated the Netherlands in the final.

The Bulawayo-born left-hander was last week nominated for the ICC Player of the Month award alongside Sri Lankan spinner Wanindu Hasaranga and Australia’s Travis Head.

Meanwhile, Williams headlines a list of three Zimbabweans who have been included in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Team of the Tournament.

Williams is joined in the all-star team by compatriots Sikandar Raza and Richard Ngarava.

World Cup-bound Netherlands and Sri Lanka also have three each, with Scotland supplying the other two.

ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Team of the Tournament