Williams Drops Bombshell, To Retire After Ireland Series

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE cricket all-rounder Sean Williams has rocked the boat ahead of the start of the important limited-overs series against Ireland after announcing his shock decision to retire from international cricket after the tour of Ireland and Scotland.

Williams, who is one of the most experienced players in the national men’s cricket team and captain of the Test team, wrote to the Zimbabwe cricket team management informing them of his decision to retire.

The 34-year-old left-handed all-rounder also informed Zimbabwe Cricket of his intention to serve his three months’ notice before he walks away in terms of his contract at the end of November.

Williams has 10 months left on his central contract with the local cricket governing body.

Insiders revealed that the Bulawayo-born left-handed batsman has struggled to cope with the current bio bubble environment adopted by sports bodies to ensure that competitions are safely held in the current Covid-19 era.

Williams is also worried over uncertainty over his future in the national team after he was overlooked for the captaincy of the limited-overs team which was handed to Craig Ervine for the upcoming series.

Most importantly the veteran player is reportedly not happy with the direction the team is headed under the mentorship of Indian coach Lalchand Rajput, who has so far failed to turn around the team’s fortunes.

Williams is set to miss the five-match Twenty20 International (T20I) series against Ireland which begins Friday.

He arrived in Ireland on Wednesday, six days after the rest of the squad, after requesting a mental-health break from the T20I series, and told the team management of his decision shortly after completing his isolation.

Due to the Covid-19 quarantine protocols in place, Williams will have to go into quarantine before they are allowed to train ahead of the ODI series which looks set to be his last assignment for the national team.

Williams has played 14 Tests, 136 ODIs, and 47 T20Is for Zimbabwe since he made his international debut in February 2005 against South Africa.