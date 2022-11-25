Williams joins Raza, Burl in Bangladesh Premier League 2023

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE all-rounder Sean Williams will play for Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) team Comilla Victorians next season after being signed up by the three-time champions during the tournament draft held in Dhaka on Wednesday.

A total of 660 cricketers, among them 400 foreigners and 260 local players were listed in the players’ draft of the ninth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League.

Williams was picked by the Comilla Victorians franchise, one of the most successful teams in the BPL, having been crowned champions three times.

The team is owned by wealthy Bangladeshi businesswoman Nafisa Kamal. Williams will feature in a power-packed Comilla side alongside the likes of Bangladesh star Mustafizur Rahman and Liton Das, Pakistani pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi, opener Mohammad Rizwan and many other local stars.

The Bulawayo-born veteran allrounder joins fellow Zimbabweans Sikandar Raza and Ryan Burl in the 2023 BPL.

Batting all-rounder Ryan Burl will play for Sylhet Strikers, while Zimbabwe’s superstar Sikandar Raza will feature for Rangpur Riders.

The ninth edition of the BPL will be played from 5 January to 15 February