Williams, Muzarabani return to Chevrons squad ahead of Afghanistan series

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe cricket team is set to be boosted by the return of experienced fast bowler Blessing Muzarabani and veteran Sean Williams ahead of their limited-overs series against Afghanistan in Harare early next month.

Zimbabwe will be seeking a return to winning ways against Afghanistan after succumbing to a shock 3-2 series defeat against Namibia at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo last week.

After missing the services of seven established players against the Namibians due to injury or other reasons, Zimbabwe have been handed a timely boost with several players now back in the fold for the visit by Afghanistan.

Zimbabwe Cricket’s convener of selectors David Mutendera said the return of Muzarabani, test captain Sean Williams and other key players is expected to significantly strengthen the squad.

“We have been depleted, with Muzarabani at the IPL and Williams unavailable for personal reasons, while one of our best seamers, as well as one of our best spinners, are recuperating from injuries,” Mutendera said.

“We, however, back the squad that we are going to pick to deliver,” he added.

“We are looking at a few considerations before announcing the squad and, with Muzarabani and Williams expected to be available while Ervine, Burl and Shumba are now fit again, the guys should be able to do the job.”

Muzarabani who has been away at the Indian Premier League (IPL) since March will be a valuable addition to the Zimbabwe team after being missed against Namibia.

Captain Craig Ervine was forced to sit out the decisive fifth game and Ryan Burl the last two after they tested positive for COVID-19 – both have since returned negative results and are ready to play again.

Milton Shumba, who played the first two T20Is against Namibia before he was sidelined by a right quadricep strain, is also expected to be passed fit for the Afghanistan challenge.

Sean Williams is also likely to make his long-awaited return to action after Zimbabwe Cricket had granted him compassionate leave to attend to personal and private matters.

Zimbabwe will first face Afghanistan in the three ODI matches scheduled for 4, 6 and 9 June 2022 at Harare Sports Club – play is set to start at 0915 hours local time.

The ODI series is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition serving as the main route for qualification for the 2023 edition of the 50-over ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup to be staged in India.

Zimbabwe and Afghanistan will then lock horns in the three T20I matches scheduled for 11, 12 and 14 June, also at Harare Sports Club, with the games set to start at 1300 hours local time.

The T20Is will serve as part of Zimbabwe’s final preparations for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Qualifier B 2022, which is one of two global tournaments that together form the final stage of the qualification process for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 to be staged in Australia.

Zimbabwe will host the eight-team qualifying tournament in July.