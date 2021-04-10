Williams Nominated For ICC Men’s Player Of The Month Award

Spread This News











By Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national cricket team captain Sean Williams has been recognised for his outstanding performances against Afghanistan last month after being nominated for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s Player of the Month Award for March.

The other nominees for the accolade are Rashid Khan of Afghanistan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar of India. This is the first time a Zimbabwean player has been short-listed in the monthly awards.

Williams was shortlisted for the award after putting on some impressive performances with the bat during Zimbabwe-s two-match Test series against Afghanistan in United Arab Emirates last month.

The Bulawayo-born left handed batsman scored a total of 264 runs, including two magnificent centuries while also chipping in with two wickets from his left arm spin.

Williams scored a brilliant 105 in the first match which Zimbabwe won by 10 wickets inside two days.

In the second Test, Williams scored an unbeaten 151 as Zimbabwe almost salvaged a share of the spoils from a difficult position before succumbing to defeat by six wickets.

Williams’ brilliant form was recognised as he was duly named the player of the series.

Williams went on to play three T20Is against Afghanistan wherein he scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 128.57.

Afghanistan’s Khan took 11 wickets as his team won the second Test against Zimbabwe and followed up with six wickets in the 3-0 T20I victory for his side.

Kumar played three ODIs for India against England in which he took six wickets at an economy rate of 4.65, before he went on to feature in five T20Is against them in which he took four wickets at an economy rate of 6.38.

Fans can vote on www.icc-cricket.com for their favourite ICC Player of the Month (March). The winner will be announced Monday.