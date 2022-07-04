Williams set for Zimbabwe comeback for ICC T20 World Cup qualifier

Spread This News

By Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe cricket team is set to receive a massive boost ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup Qualifier B in Bulawayo with experienced batting all-rounder Sean Williams due to make his long-awaited return to the squad.

Williams, who missed the recent limited-overs home series against Namibia and Afghanistan due to compassionate leave following the passing away of his father is part of the squad which arrived in Bulawayo on Wednesday to make final preparations for the event which begins on January 11.

The return of Williams, who is the country’s red ball captain, is expected to significantly bolster Zimbabwe’s batting department which struggled to get runs in recent matches.

Zimbabwe lost the five-match T-20 series against Namibia 3-2 before being whitewashed 6-0 across both limited over formats against Afghanistan, leading to the sacking of Lalchand Rajput, who was immediately replaced by Dave Houghton.

The Chevrons have also welcomed back in the squad off-spinner Wellington Masakadza and fast bowler Richard Ngarava, who have both recently recovered from injury.

Leg spinner John Masara, who had a solid season with Mountaineers is part of the squad which began camp in Bulawayo while allrounder Tony Munyonga has been given an opportunity to fight for a place in the final squad.

Zimbabwe will be looking to qualify for the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup this October and November.

The World Cup qualifier is scheduled for Bulawayo Athletic Club and Queens Sports Club in the country’s second city from July 11-17.

Eight teams namely Jersey, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Papua New Guinea (PNG), Singapore, Uganda, USA and hosts Zimbabwe will battle for the final two places at the event, which features the world’s best nation in the shortest format of the game.