Williams Soars Into Top 10 Of All-rounders’ List

By Sports Reporter

SEAN Williams, the former Zimbabwe skipper, who had thoughts of retiring after the team’s Ireland and Scotland tours, has now stormed into the top 10 of the all-rounders’ ranking for the T20Is, released by the International Cricket Council on Wednesday.

Williams, who scored 89 runs including his series saving unbeaten 60 in the second match against Scotland, moved to the ninth position, pushing his compatriot Ryan Burl to the 10th in a list that is topped by Afghanistan’s Mohammad Nabi.

The veteran Zimbabwean allrounder was the second-highest run-scorer for Zimbabwe with 89 runs at an average of 44.5 and a strike rate of 104.7, which included a vital 60* in their 10-run win in the second T20I.

In the same game, he also picked up the wicket of Richie Berrington at a crucial juncture in the match that turned the game in Zimbabwe’s favour.

Williams’ batting exploits also helped him move 13 places up to the 78th spot in the rankings for batters.

Despite his exploits, Williams’ future in the Zimbabwe cricket team setup is currently uncertain after he threatened to walk away from the game in protest over head coach Lalchand Rajput’s decision to sideline senior players from the T20 squad.

“I can’t see a way forward under coach [Lalchand] Rajput. The environment he has created in the team is bad. There is too much talking and backbiting which creates mistrust,” Williams said.

Meanwhile Zimbabwe cricket team seam bowler Richard Ngarava attained a career-high ranking in the charts for bowlers, moving up 43 places to the 36th spot after a sensational showing with the ball. In the three matches, he scalped four wickets at an economy of just 6.08.

Fellow pacer Juke Jongwe and Tendai Chatara, who were the joint-highest wicket-takers in the series, jumped 29 and 27 spots respectively to No.58 and No.90.