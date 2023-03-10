Winky D clinches International Reggae award nomination

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

ZIMDANCEHALL kingpin Winky D born Wallace Chirumiko continues to gain global recognition after he was nominated for the International Reggae & World Music Awards.

Winky D was nominated in the best African Dancehall Entertainer category.

The maestro will tussle with continent’s heavyweights, Patoranking, Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy and Star Zee.

The 40th edition of the IRAWMA awards ceremony will be held in Jamaica on May 7.

IRAWMA acknowledges and honors accomplishments and contributions of reggae and world music artists, including: songwriters, performers, promoters and musicians.

Launched in 1982 as the brainchild of Ephraim Martin, IRAWMA has recognised illustrious musicians such as Vibes Kartel, Buju Banton and Popcaan among others.

The latest nomination is a feather in the cap for Winky D who is riding high following the success of his album ‘Eureka Eureka’ launched earlier this year.

Winky D also scooped the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) award in January and will be keeping fingers crossed for another international gong in May.