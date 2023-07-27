Winky D, Jah Prayzah, Macheso to headline Kadoma music Festival 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

A RARE combination of Zimbabwe’s finest musicians will headline this year’s edition of the Kadoma Music Festival scheduled for Odyssey Hotel in October.

Zimdancehall kingpin, Winky D, Jah Prayzah and Alick Macheso will share the stage in a festival that promises to be a thriller.

The Zimbabwean music trio will be joined by South African musicians DJ Tira and Makhadzi.

The festival will be making its second edition after debuting last year hosting Makhadzi and Jah Prayzah.

It is the inclusion of Winky D and Jah Prayzah in this fiesta that will likely trigger interest from revelers.

Arguably the greatest musicians locally in the past decade, the duo rarely shares a stage together and their inclusion will whet the appetite of many.

Winky D, who has been an outcast after being snubbed for musical concerts will be relishing the prospect of quenching the thirst of his fans.

Odyssey Hotel is slowly becoming a hub for music festivals after hosting a number of local and international acts.

Saturday, South African duo that make up Blaq Diamond will descend on Kadoma for the July Fest.