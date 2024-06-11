Winky D, Jah Prayzah roll up sleeves ahead of Redefined Concert 

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

MUSIC stars Winky D and Jah Prayzah flexed their muscles over the weekend ahead of their anticipated showdown on Saturday at the Harare International Conference Centre.

Jah Prayzah performed at the Borrowdale Racecourse, donning nostalgic military garb at a highly attended show. The multi-award-winning musician gave a glimpse of what to expect at the Redefined show at the HICC.

His counterpart, Winky D, was oceans away in the United Arab Emirates on Saturday, performing at a highly subscribed show in Dubai. The concert, with ordinary tickets priced at US$32, was sold out, filling the P7 Arena.

Winky D and Jah Prayzah, arguably the biggest music stars locally, have heightened the anticipation of music revellers for the Saturday concert.

Redefined, in its second edition since its debut in 2022, will be a celebration of sounds that have dominated the local music scene, with Winky D and Jah Prayzah headlining.

Interestingly, the duo last shared the stage in Harare at the first edition of Redefined, raising anticipation for the potentially blockbuster show.

Feli Nandi, the only female act on a lineup that also includes Master H, will underline her status on the music scene, standing shoulder to shoulder with musical giants.

Gateway Stream Media has indicated that the tickets for the concert are selling fast, despite some questioning the choice of venue due to Winky D and Jah Prayzah’s massive following.