Winky D pays tribute to Tynwald bus accident victims at scintillating braai festival gig

By Chief Correspondent

CELEBRATED superstar Winky D, paid tribute Saturday to victims of Tynwald primary school’s bus accident which claimed six lives in Nyanga, Friday night.

He was addressing thousands of imbibers at this year’s edition of the Castle Lager National Braai Festival at Old Hararians in Harare, before a scintillating performance he dubbed ‘history lesson.’

Five died on the spot, while the sixth succumbed to injuries upon admission at Nyanga General Hospital after the school driver failed to negotiate a tricky curve resulting in the bus falling into a gorge and landing on its roof.

“We send our condolences to families of those who lost their lives in the Tynwald primary school bus accident.

“We grieve with those who are grieving,” said Winky D before performing Panorwadza Moyo, in their memory.

His performance, which was a trip down memory lane, was dominated by songs released a decade ago as he forewent his usual mix of new and old tunes.

Winky D shut down the biggest braai festival in the country at 12 midnight after Enzo Ishall, Freeman and Nutty O.

Although official details are yet to be shared, thousands turned up for the festival, which had taken a forced break due to Covid 19 restrictions.

For US$10, those who attended got a free braai pack, litres of alcohol and a chance to watch their favourite DJs on the deck and artistes on stage.