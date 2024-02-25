Winky D shines at NAMA, clinches record-setting People’s Choice Award

Spread This News

By Darlington Gatsi

ON a night that the National Arts Merit Awards (NAMA) made questionable decisions on recipients, Winky D clinching the People’s Choice Award provided a silver lining to the ceremony held in Bulawayo on Saturday.

Winky D born Wallace Chirimuko, continued to set unprecedented record in the NAMA clinching the people’s choice for a record seventh and his 11th overall, another height in the history of the awards.

The record comes on the backdrop of the muso celebrating two decades in the music industry, with the past year filled with assault against him over his album Eureka Eureka.

“You are a testament to enduring bonds of unity and love. I wish to convey my heartfelt thanks for your unrelenting support throughout my musical journey, particularly over the past year and following the release of “Eureka Eureka.”

“Every vote cast embodies two decades of commitment to ghettocraft music that pierces straight to our hearts and souls. Your devotion and belief in me serve as a foundation upon which the Gafa music dream stands tall, and I assure you that I remain steadfastly dedicated to returning the favour through inspiring and uplifting creations,” said Winky D.

Saturday’s recognition makes Winky D arguably one of the most decorated artists in the history of NAMA.

The Zimdancehall maestro has failed to win the people’s choice award twice, in 2019 and 2023.

NAMA ceremony was without its fair share of blemishes.

The organisers came under intense scrutiny over the recipients of awards in certain categories.

In the video of the year, Tahle Wedzinza was recognised for a video which is yet to be released with her YouTube account only having an audio of the track titled “Damage”.

Gospel ensemble Jofyful Praise could have walked away disgruntled after their “Season for Jesus” was snubbed for Jah Prayzah’s “Chiremerera” as the album of the year.

Despite being a chart topper on local radio stations for the better part of 2024, Julian King’s “One by One” was adjudged to not be good enough for the song of the year.

These have left NAMA, which prides itself in rewarding artists, tainted with its reputation and handling of the awards questionable.