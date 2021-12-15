Winky D To Make Fans ‘Happy Again’

Spread This News

By Paidashe Mandivengerei

ZIMDANCEHALL superstar, Winky D will this festive season release a new offering ‘Happy Again’.

The last time the music ace dropped a project was in December last year with his Ragga Msambo trilogy.

Fans who had endured the dry spell with no new music for a year had taken matters into their own hands drafting an online petition asking the dancehall chanter and his management to drop an album for summer time.

‘Happy Again’ drops on the 17th of December putting fans into a high spirited festive mood. It has however remained unclear whether the project is a collection of singles or a studio album.

The project was directed by Shawn Ray and screenplay by Rec Button Media.

Winky D has started a countdown to the project’s release asking fans to subscribe to his YouTube channel and stay up to date.